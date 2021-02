Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Government through the state Ministry of Justice has dragged the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to court over the dismissal of a policewoman resident in Ekiti State, Omolola Olajide, for being pregnant. Joined as co-defendants in the suit said to be in defence of the woman police officers

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper