Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta One of the neighbouring communities to Oyo State where some herdsmen reportedly fled to, the Opeji community in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has given the herders six conditions before they would be allowed to graze and live with them. The Baale of Opeji community, Rasaq Adeshina, gave the conditions







Source: Punch Newspaper