Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday, welcomed the pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, signifying withdrawal of the countrys objection to the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. He said Nigeria and Africa were happy about this new position

Source: Punch Newspaper