Kayode Oyero Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said the Almajiri system ubiquitous in northern Nigeria produced some of the richest men in the country including Africas pride, Aliko Dangote; as well as the founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu; amongst others. Garba, who spoke on a PUNCH Live programme over the weekend, also

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper