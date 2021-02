Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Femi Ajayi, has lamented the deforestation of the Ise Forest Reserve in Ise Ekiti in the Ise-Orun Local Government Area of the state by elements planting cannabis. The commissioner said, One of the greatest challenges in the forest of Ise is the







Source: Punch Newspaper