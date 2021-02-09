[BREAKING] COVID-19: FG places fresh travel restrictions on 100 passengers, releases details

Sodiq Oyeleke The Federal Government has placed a travel restriction on 100 passengers for flouting COVID-19 directives. This was announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 via its Twitter handle on Tuesday. The PTF also released the passport details of the defaulters, stating that they have been restricted from travelling for six months. Presidential
Source: Punch Newspaper
