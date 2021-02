Dele Ogunyemi, Warri The Delta State caucus of the All Progressives Congress have started moves to reconcile feuding leaders of the party. Party sources who confided in our correspondent, in Warri, on Monday, revealed that a high powered reconciliation team will soon meet with Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of State for Labour and

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper