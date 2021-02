Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Zeenat, the wife of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who is in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service has tested negative for COVID-19 virus. The NCoS spokesman, CC Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday. [READ ALSO] Buharis COVID-19 jail threat:

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper