Sunday Aborisade, Abuja The Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, has said that the red chamber will discuss the issue of Fulani herdsmen menace across the country on resumption on Tuesday. Abdullahi, who spoke with journalists in his office, said his deputy who is representing Ondo North in the Senate, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, will come

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper