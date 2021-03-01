Aggressive marketing of infant formulas affecting exclusive breastfeedingNAFDAC

Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has said that aggressive marketing tactics deployed by manufacturers of breast milk substitute hinder the adoption of exclusive breastfeeding amongst mothers in Nigeria. This, the agency said, was responsible for stunted growth in children across the country. The Kaduna State Coordinator of



Source: Punch Newspaper

