Kayode Oyero The Oodua Peoples Congress, on Sunday, narrated how its men arrested notorious Fulani warlord Iskilu Wakili who terrorised Ayete and neighbouring villages in Ibarapaland, Oyo State. Speaking in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH on Sunday, Adedeji Oluwole, the OPC sector coordinator, who led his operatives and other vigilante groups to arrest Wakili,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper