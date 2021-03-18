



Negative sentiments resurfaced on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday with the key indicators dropping by 0.04 per cent due to profit taking on banking stocks, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Specifically, the All-Share Index lost 14.68 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 38,706.13 against 38,720.81 recorded on Tuesday. Accordingly, the month-to-date…The post Stock market bearish again, indices down by 0.04% appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper