



Airlines operating in Nigeria may shut down operations in coming weeks over the frustration they face in the hands of the Nigeria Customs Service and the crash of the naira against the dollar, the Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said on Thursday. Air Peace is Nigeria’s largest commercial carrier involved in domestic and international operations….The post Airlines may shut down operations over waiver concerns appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper