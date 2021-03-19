



Nike Popoola The Central Bank plans to issue treasury bills worth N570.4m in the second quarter. It disclosed this on its website on Thursday on ‘Nigeria treasury bills issue programme for second quarter’. It also said maturing bills in the period would total N570.4m. The CBN disclosed it would issue N92.05m 91-day bills; N79.65m 182-day…The post CBN to issue N570.4m treasury bills in Q2 appeared first on Punch Newspapers.







Source: Punch Newspaper