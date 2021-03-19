



The Managing Director, Sigma Pensions, Mr Dave Uduanu, has said that short term and long-term savings are critical to developments of economies in the world. According to a statement on Wednesday titled ‘Uduanu: Savings, pensions critical to national development’, Uduanu said this during a virtual media engagement organised by the Junior Achievement Nigeria, where participants…The post Savings, pensions critical to national development ‘Uduanu appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

