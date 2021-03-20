



World number one Novak Djokovic said Friday he wont be playing at the ATP Miami Open, joining fellow Grand Slam legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in skipping next weeks event. The 33-year-old Serbian star won his 18th Grand Slam singles crown and ninth Australian Open singles title last month. That puts him third on…The post Djokovic joins Nadal, Federer to skip Miami Open appeared first on Punch Newspapers.







Source: Punch Newspaper