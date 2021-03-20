



The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has urged stakeholders in private and public organisations to ensure all round gender development and equal opportunities in order to increase the number of women in leadership positions in Nigeria and across the world. Emefiele gave the charge at a commemorative webinar hosted by the bank’s…The post Emefiele, Otteh, Ahmad want more women in leadership positions appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Source: Punch Newspaper