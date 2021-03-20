



Commercial operations at the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos Free Zone will begin in the first quarter of 2023, the frontline investor handling the project, Tolaram Group, assured Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday. According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, titled ‘Lekki deep seaport begins operations in…The post Lekki port begins operations 2023, to generate 170,000 jobs appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Source: Punch Newspaper