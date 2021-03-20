



MTN Nigeria has launched a unified customer engagement platform, EnGauge, designed to enable small-to-medium enterprise business owners administer transactions with customers, potentially increasing their productivity significantly. According to a statement from the telco on Thursday, the app, developed in partnership with Ajua, an African start-up, offers innovative customer management solutions. It said following installation and…The post MTN launches SME engagement platform appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Source: Punch Newspaper