



The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria says it has taken over 13 prime assets linked to Centage Savings and Loans Limited and its Chief Promoter, Mr Johnson Ndukwe, over an indebtedness of over N3.5bn. It said this followed the order of Honourable Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court Lagos Division. The corporation said…The post N3.5bn debt: AMCON takes over Centage Savings and Loans’ assets appeared first on Punch Newspapers.







Source: Punch Newspaper