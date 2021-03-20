



The plan to rehabilitate government-owned refineries in Nigeria are unlikely to materialise, the International Energy Agency has said in a new report. The Paris-based organisation noted that Nigeria and other African refiners had missed out in the past decade’s oil demand growth. It said Africa, the world’s second-most populous continent, had become a major oil…The post Nigeria’s plan to repair refineries may fail, says IEA appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Source: Punch Newspaper