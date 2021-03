The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, fell on Thursday for the fifth straight day to its lowest in two weeks on growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and strengthening of the dollar that hurts the value of oil. Brent, against which Nigeria’s oil is priced, tumbled by 6.21 per cent or $4.22 to…The post Oil price slumps to $63 as vaccine rollout stalls appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Source: Punch Newspaper