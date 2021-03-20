South Africa's Harris edges Shapovalov to reach Dubai final





South Africas Lloyd Harris rallied from a set and a break down on Friday to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) and earn a place in the Dubai final. The 24-year-old Harris is the first qualifier to make the final at the tournament, having taken out US Open champion Dominic Thiem and Kei…







Source: Punch Newspaper