Toloi switches allegiance from Brazil, named in Italy squad





Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi was called up by Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Friday for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after switching his international allegiance from Brazil. The 30-year-old defender previously played for Brazils youth team but never for the senior side and gained Italian citizenship last month. Mancini named a 38-man squad for…







