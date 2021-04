Loading dindin..loading, was the chorus Bad Boy Timz sang in his collaboration with iconic rapper, Olamide, in the song Loading off the album, Carpe Diem. Suffice to say that the singer has finally loaded as he bagged a Bachelors degree in Computer Engineering. Born Olorunyomi Oloruntimilehin, the singer, on April 10, 2021, graduated from the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper