BREAKING: Iheanacho, Lingard score twice as West Ham beat Ndidis Leicester

By
Headliners
-
2



West Ham defeated Nigerias midfielder Wilfred Ndidis club 3-2 in their English Premier League encounter on Sunday. Former Manchester Uniteds striker Lingard and Nigerias Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice in the game. In-form Lingard had scored twice in the first half before Leicesters Bown goal in the second half. Later in the second half, Iheanacho scored Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

