Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday night killed four men at Yar Marafa Village, Yar Malami ward in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Residents gave the names of the victims as Alhaji Lawal Damfuge, Samaila Namoali, Musdafa Senior and Ado Lafate. They were said to be residents of the village. The gunmen Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper