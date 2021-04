A 51-year-old electrical engineer, Godwin Osakue, who was kidnapped along with his 17-year-old son on March 8 in Ahor, Edo State, speaks to ADEYINKA ADEDIPE about the horrifying experience Did you have any premonition that you and your son could be kidnapped on that fateful day’ It was a normal day and I never thought Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper