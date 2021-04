The National President, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, has urged Nigerians including health workers not to let down their guard against COVID-19, saying the pandemic is still very much around. Ozoilo, who lauded the governments effort in providing COVID-19 vaccines for the citizens, however, urged Nigerians to avail themselves the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper