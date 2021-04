The remains of the 12 soldiers killed by bandits in Bonta village, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State last week, were on Monday buried at the Military Cemetery, Wurukum in Makurdi, Benue State. Eleven soldiers and one officer, Captain Adeolu Adebayo, were killed while on peace mission to the troubled Bonta village in Benue Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper