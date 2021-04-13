ICPC monitoring COVID-19 vaccine distribution to curb theft NPHCDA

THE National Primary Health Care Development Agency has entered into partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to enforce transparency in the deployment and administration of COVID -19 vaccines in Nigeria. The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday titled, NPHCDA Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
