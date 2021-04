Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that there was over-voting at the Peoples Democratic Party South-West zonal congress held in Osun State on Monday. He, however, said his camp chose to overlook over-voting because of the interest of the party. The PUNCH had reported that Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, the candidate backed by Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper