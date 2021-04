Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate, who have been terrorising commuters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The suspects Nathaniel Jacob, 24, from Nasarawa State; Isah Danladi, 22, from Kogi State; and Abubakar Rabiu, 23, from Niger State; were arrested on Thursday, at Fidiwo area along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper