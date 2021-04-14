COVID-19: Stop spreading rumours, get vaccinated, UNICEF tells Nigerians

The United Nations Childrens Fund has urged Nigerians to get vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus instead of spreading rumours about the efficacy of the vaccine which is to prevent the virus. Mrs Elizabeth Onitolo, UNICEF Specialist, Communication for Development (C4D), made the call at a three-day media dialogue in Yola on Tuesday. According to Onitolo, Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

