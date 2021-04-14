Cryptocurrency: Coinbase makes stock market debut

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase made a scorching stock market debut Wednesday amid frenzied interest in bitcoin and other virtual currencies despite concerns about a bubble. The enterprise, the first company devoted entirely to cryptocurrency to enter the US stock exchange, immediately garnered an overall market valuation of $100 billion, bigger than that of General Motors and Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

