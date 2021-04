The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has said the schoolgirls abducted from Chibok, a town in the state, as well as other abductees, will be safely recovered. Zulum said this in a statement seven years after the Chibok girls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists while they were preparing for their exams at a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper