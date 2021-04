After over two weeks of stay in London, United Kingdom, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday evening. The President had travelled to London on March 30 for a routine medical check-up, according to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina. However, Buharis short rest at the Abuja Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper