BREAKING: IGP disbands police monitoring units in Lagos, Port Harcourt

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the IGP Monitoring Satellite Offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt over complaints of harassment and operating beyond their briefs by Nigerians. Speaking at his maiden meeting with Command Police Commissioners and zonal AIGs, in Abuja on Thursday, Baba said the IGP Monitoring Units Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

