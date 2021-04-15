THE Rivers State Executive Council has said the police authority or men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad involved in brutality and other human rights violations should compensate their victims. The decision was taken after the five-man committee set up by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to formulate a draft White Paper on the recommendations Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Police, errant cops should bear SARS victims compensation Rivers