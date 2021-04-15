Students union: NANS gives OAU condition to suspend planned protest

By
Headliners
-
1



The National Association of Nigerian Students has given the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife a condition to suspend its planned mass protest against the suspension of the Students Union in the institution. They gave the conditions after meeting with the management of the institution, according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR