The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, on Friday, cleared the Lagos State Government of recent allegation of COVID-19 vaccine mismanagement. He said a team set up to investigate the allegation found out that the reports were inaccurate. Shuaib disclosed this in Abuja at a joint press conference organised Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Allegation of vaccine mismanagement in Lagos inaccurate, says NPHCDA