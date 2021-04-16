NPA suspends ticket issuance as protesting workers shut APM terminal

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria on Thursday protested against non-compliance of International Oil Companies to the Stevedoring regulations issued by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency. Stevedoring refers to the act of loading or offloading cargo to and/or from a ship. During the protest at the APM Terminals, Apapa, Lagos, the placard-carrying workers Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
