Why oil companies wont relocate headquarters to Niger Delta Minister

By
Headliners
-
1



The Federal Government has told South-South states that multinational oil companies would not relocate their Headquarters to the Niger Delta because peace cannot be guaranteed. The government said if the place remained insecure, investment would continue to be elusive as no oil company would agree to go there. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR