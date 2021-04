Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has achieved another feat with his 2017 song, Come Closer, which features Canadian superstar, Drake. The song has been certified platinum in the UK and gold in Australia. His new achievement comes shortly after the iconic singer bagged a Grammy Award. Wizkid won theBest Music Videofor his song with Beyonc; Brown Skin Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper