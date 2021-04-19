Buhari asks govt agencies to stop tanker explosions, mourns Benue victims

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday, expressed worry over the frequency of tanker explosions on public roads or residential areas. He has therefore directed relevant government agencies to address the issue. He also condoled with the government and people of Benue State over the tanker explosion that left several people dead in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
