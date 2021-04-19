UEFA to ban clubs who take part in European Super League

UEFA and English, Spanish and Italian football authorities announced on Sunday that any clubs who take part in a so-called European Super League would be banned from all other domestic and continental competitions. European footballs governing body said it had learned that some English, Spanish and Italian clubs might announce a breakaway competition. The clubs Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

