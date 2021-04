A part two student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in the department of Management and Accounting, Emmanuel Adedeji, had reportedly committed suicide. Emmanuel, it was said, left a suicide note after he took a poisonous substance which led to his death. It was not immediately clear why Emmanuel took the decision, as some Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper