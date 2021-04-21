Residents tackle OPIC over AMCONs claim to estate, seven-month darkness

Residents of the MTR Gardens, Isheri, have lamented seven months of darkness and poor watering system in the estate developed by the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state. The residents, while accusing the OPIC management of being indifferent about their plight, expressed regrets that the Asset Management Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
