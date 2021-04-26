Nigerians losing hard-earned money to investment scams EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday raised the alarm at the rate Nigerians send petitions bordering on fraudulent investment schemes that promised high returns with little risk. The EFCC expressed worry that despite the enforcement and public enlightenment interventions from it and other stakeholders, such investment scams had continued to thrive. A statement Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

