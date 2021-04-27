The House of Representatives has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to declare a state of emergency on security, with the growing spate of attacks and kidnappings across the country. The House held a record three-hour executive (closed-door) session that lasted three hours on Tuesday, from where the lawmakers unanimously adopted a Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Declare state of emergency on security now, Reps tell Buhari